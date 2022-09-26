Vampire Diaries might have ended in 2017 after airing for seven seasons on the CW, but fans are still obsessed with the cast and their love lives! Keep reading to uncover the relationship histories of Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder and more!

Let’s get it out of the way now: Nina and Ian dated for three years while they filmed Vampire Diaries as onscreen on-again, off-again couple Elena Gilbert and Damon Salvatore. Their relationship was pretty public, as they posted one another on social media and walked red carpets together. However, the couple broke up in 2013, and the two continued to work together as their onscreen characters remained in love as a couple.

Despite that, the Vampire Diaries stars have remained good friends following their split and have since moved on! Ian married Twilight star Nikki Reed in 2015 and Nina is happily dating Olympian Shaun White.

Following Nikki and Ian’s wedding, Nina gave an interview with E! News and revealed that she was super happy for the couple.

“I’ve said this before, that we didn’t break up because anything bad happened or because there wasn’t love or friendship. I love him and the friendship is still strong and I think he’s great and I care about him. And that didn’t change. Yes, we’re professional and that’s fine. We were friends long before we dated and we still are now,” she said.

The Vampire Diaries actress only has kind words to say about her costar. “When I heard about the wedding, I thought it was beautiful. They look happy and I am happy and so I don’t see why there should be a problem with that. The drama is in the media, it’s not with us.”

Ian and Nina even joked about their breakup at the 2014 People’s Choice Awards and had a “farewell dinner” with Ian’s wife Nikki in 2017 to celebrate The Vampire Diaries airing its last episode. No bad blood here!

Nina and Ian aren’t the only Vampire Diaries star who fell in love on the CW set, either. Scroll through our gallery to see the cast of Vampire Diaries love lives!

