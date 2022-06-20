We get it — some couples in Stranger Things are so adorable on screen that many fans are dying for them to date off screen. Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown are so cute together as their characters of Mike and Eleven — or “Mileven,” as fans like to call them — that romance rumors abound. So, could Mileven turn into “Fillie”?! Scroll for all of the tea on Finn and Millie!

Are Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard Dating?

The Stranger Things costars appear to have a close bond off-screen, but no, they are not dating each other in real life. As far as we know, the two have never “officially” dated. That being said, the two have had to squash many dating rumors throughout the years!

“While there’s a love story that develops between Mike and Eleven, there are a lot of other types of relationships. Love is whatever you want love to be,” the actress told the Jakarta Post in June 2019. Millie also touched on her first-ever kissing scene with her costar. “It’s just cool to immortalize your first kiss onscreen, so that I could show it to people. Like, ‘Hey, this was my first kiss!'”

On-screen kisses aside, one of their costars, Noah Schnapp, fueled rumors when he tagged Millie and Finn in a post that read, “Tag two people that want to hook up with each other to make things awkward.” Come on, Noah, we need more info!

Who Is Millie Bobby Brown Dating?

In June 2021, Millie was caught holding hands with her friend Jake Bongiovi in New York City and dating rumors quickly surfaced. The duo later made their red carpet debut at the British Academy Film Awards in March 2022. They often share photos of one another on Instagram showcasing their love!

Before Jake, the British actress was linked to rugby player Joseph Robinson and singer Jacob Sartorius in the past.

Who Is Finn Wolfhard Dating?

The Stranger Things actor made headlines when he confirmed that he was dating Elsie Richter with a blurry, close-up photo of the two of them smiling on his Instagram in June 2021. Although the pic has now been deleted, the couple seem to be very private about their relationship ever since.

Scroll through our gallery to discover every time Finn and Millie addressed dating rumors.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.