Since Stranger Things season 4 premiered, fans are dying to know the cast’s real-life partners! So many of the stars of the show are partnered up (see here), but is Finn Wolfhard one of them?

Who Has Finn Wolfhard Dated?

The Stranger Things actor made headlines when he confirmed that he was dating Elsie Richter with a blurry, close-up photo of the two of them smiling on his Instagram in June 2021. Although the pic has now been deleted, the couple seem to be very private about their relationship ever since. The pair first stirred up dating rumors after being spotted together in at an NBA game in April 2021 at the State Farm Arena and sat courtside together.

In an interview with the Washington Post in November 2021, Finn revealed that he was blackmailed into confirming his relationship with his girlfriend. Obsessive fans threatened to release his rumored girlfriend’s address unless he confirmed they were together publicly. So, he complied.

“They’re like, ‘Oh, OK, I’m so sorry. We love her,’ ” he said. “It all fades literally once you’re like, ‘Hey, calm down. It’s cool. I’m a real person.’ It’s almost like a trance or something. Maybe it’s a power thing.”

Who is Elsie Richter?

Elsie is a young actress who has starred in the television series Doll & Em from 2013 until 2015 and has also appeared in the television short Di Bibl. She is the daughter of actors Dolly Wells and Mischa Richter, according to The Sun.

She posts regularly on her Instagram @elsiepearls, which has featured photos and videos of Finn, albeit few!

Is Finn Wolfhard Single?

Many fans have theorized that Elsie and Finn broke up, as they haven’t been posting about one another or have been spotted together publicly in quite some time. She was also noticeably absent from the Stranger Things season 4 premiere, which many of the cast’s significant others attended.

But, Finn is extremely private and has been open about his struggles with social media. During a conversation with Interview, he revealed that he’s “terrified” of it. He called Instagram “anxiety-inducing and distracting.” The actor explained that he only uses the platforms to promote his work. Maybe that’s why he doesn’t want to post his girlfriend!

