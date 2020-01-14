Millie Bobby Brown Sparks Romance Rumors With Joseph Robinson

Love seems to be in the air for Millie Bobby Brown! On Monday, January 13, the 15-year-old sparked romance rumors with rugby player Joseph Robinson. The 17-year-old sports star allegedly posted a photo with the Stranger Things star on Snapchat. Fans were quick to snap screenshots of the photo, which seemingly showed Millie and Joseph cuddled up for a sweet mirror selfie.

Joseph further fueled rumors of their reported relationship when he wrote “Ly x” as the photo’s caption.

This isn’t the first time the two were spotted together. In November 2019, Joseph was on vacation in the Maldives with his family and posted a photo from the trip that featured Millie.

“Great time in the Maldives with family and friends,” he captioned the snap.

Previously, Millie posted a photo to her Instagram Stories wearing a Wigan Warriors jersey. She seemed to be showing support for her rumored boyfriend’s dad, professional rugby player Jason Robinson.

“Things you didn’t expect to see in 2020…[Millie Bobby Brown] is a Warrior,” she captioned the since-deleted photo.

She also showed support for Joseph on social media in December 2019. He posted a photo alongside his dad and Millie commented, “yessss!” and a red heart emoji. He replied back with a red heart emoji, too.

As fans know, Millie was previously in a relationship with Jacob Sartorius. The actress and the “Sweatshirt” singer first sparked dating rumors back in 2017. They were together for seven months before confirming their split on social media in a statement posted on July 31, 2018.

“The decision with Jacob and I was completely mutual. We are both happy and remaining friends” she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time.

In January 2019, fans speculated that the two teens were back together after Millie was spotted wearing Jacob’s shirt on social media. It seemed the two had officially broken up in March 2019 when reports surfaced that Millie was dating Romeo Beckham.

Now, she seems to have a totally new man in her life!

