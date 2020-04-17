Guys, what if we told you that Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide‘s Ned and Moze dated in real life? Well, according to actress Lindsey Shaw, it’s true! The show’s two stars were totally in a relationship back in the day, and we are shook.

While speaking to Kim Possible actress Christy Carlson Romano in a recent YouTube video, the Pretty Little Liars alum spilled the tea about her time on the fan-favorite Nickelodeon show and even confirmed that, yes, she dated Devon Werkheiser back in the day. From the sound of it, Ned and Moze’s on-screen relationship wasn’t solely fictional!

“No we definitely dated, that was probably one of the highlights of my life,” the actress gushed. “On a Wednesday, we were in my dressing room at lunch and I laid on my dressing room couch and, just like two teenagers, we kissed. And it was amazing. I remember it being like the moment, like something you wanted for so long as a kid, this new visceral experience with another person. It was magical.”

Can somebody say goals?! As fans know, this came just a few days after Lindsey also spilled some epic ideas for a Ned’s Declassified reboot, and even opened up about where she thinks the characters are now.

“Maybe Ned and Moze dated for, like, a couple years, maybe into high school. Then they broke up, but they all remained friends,” the actress dished. “I think Cookie went deeper into the technology thing and now he’s the CEO of a large company. Moze is probably still working with Wood but has had to go to anger management. Ned is still writing tips for himself and his friends and he’s in training to be the new Gordie — the janitor! They were role models to each other. Or Ned could be the principle. Or he could teach P.E.”

For those who missed it, earlier this year, Lindsay even got together with her former costars, Devon Werkheiser and Daniel Curtis Lee.

“About last night… My heart is so full after seeing my Ned’s family!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Really excited at the possibility of creating with you all again. Also, remember when I used to be like a foot taller than you both? I feel like somehow the light in all of our eyes is still the same… and that’s really comforting and special to me. Love you all!”

