You guys are not going to believe this, but it’s officially been 13 years since Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide ended! Yep, that’s right. The iconic Nickelodeon series aired its final episode on June 8, 2007, and we cannot believe how fast time has flown by!

We mean, it seriously feels like just yesterday that we were watching Ned, Moze and Cookie take on the daily struggles of school, homework, tests, relationships, drama and everything else that comes with being a teenager. And there’s not a day that goes by that we don’t miss it, TBH.

But what are the cast up to now, you ask? Well, in honor of the anniversary, we decided to do some investigating, and they’ve certainly accomplished a lot over the last 13 years! Some went on to star in a ton of movies and TV shows, while others decided to step away from the spotlight to focus on their education or starting a family of their own! But either way, they’ve all come a long way.

See for yourself! Scroll through our gallery to uncover what the cast of Ned’s Declassified is up to now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.