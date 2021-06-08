Nearly 17 years ago, Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide premiered on Nickelodeon, and fans were introduced to Ned Bigby and his tips for surviving middle school. After three season and 54 episodes, the show came to an end on June 8, 2007, and time has seriously flown by!

Starring Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw and Daniel Curtis Lee as the best friend trio of Ned, Moze and Cookie, viewers watched as they took on school, homework, tests, relationships, drama and all the usual teenage drama. Since they were all teens at the time of shooting, when the cameras stopped rolling, the cast was closer than ever. In fact, Lindsey and Devon even dated at one point.

“No we definitely dated, that was probably one of the highlights of my life,” the actress said during an appearance on Christy Carlson Romano‘s YouTube channel in April 2020. “On a Wednesday, we were in my dressing room at lunch and I laid on my dressing room couch and, just like two teenagers, we kissed. And it was amazing. I remember it being like the moment, like something you wanted for so long as a kid, this new visceral experience with another person. It was magical.”

At the time, the Pretty Little Liars alum also revealed what she thinks the three main characters were up to in present day!

“Maybe Ned and Moze dated for, like, a couple years, maybe into high school. Then they broke up, but they all remained friends,” Lindsey said. “I think Cookie went deeper into the technology thing and now he’s the CEO of a large company. Moze is probably still working with Wood but has had to go to anger management. Ned is still writing tips for himself and his friends and he’s in training to be the new Gordy — the janitor! They were role models to each other. Or Ned could be the principle. Or he could teach P.E.”

Anything was possible with Ned’s epic tips! As it turns out, Devon himself is still giving them to fans over on TikTok.

“Fans of the show, they’ve been reaching out. They’ve been saying, ‘Where’s Ned for adulthood?’ They’re saying, ‘I need tips for adulthood because I don’t know what I’m doing,’” the actor joked in a video uploaded in January 2021. “And I get it. Life is hard … The number one tip for surviving adulthood is … ” Then, Devon dropped his phone on the ground! Looks like fans are going to have to figure adulthood out on their own!

