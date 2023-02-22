Is Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide getting a reboot?! The Nickelodeon series, which ran from 2004 to 2007, starred Devon Werkheiser as Ned, Daniel Curtis Lee as Cookie and Lindsey Shaw as Moze. Keep reading for everything the cast has said about a possible reboot.

Sadly, there are no plans for a Ned’s Declassified reboot as of yet, but that hasn’t stopped the original cast or creators from trying!

There was a potential adult-focused reboot of Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide in the works in 2020 titled Ned’s Declassified Adult Survival Guide, which would have seen the original trio of Ned, Cookie and Moze as twenty-somethings struggling after graduating college while giving tips on how to handle adulthood.

Devon revealed in a TikTok from 2021 that the reboot fizzled out because they couldn’t get the rights from Nickelodeon and AwesomenessTV.

“For the last two years of my life, bringing the Ned’s Declassified Adulthood Survival Guide reboot to life has been a huge goal of mine,” he began. “Imagine Ned, Moze and Cookie getting out of college, struggling through their twenties, bringing you tips on taxes, online dating, self-care, roommates, budgeting, all of it!”

He continued, “I wanted it for you, and I wanted it for me, and I thought it would be amazing to make a self-help sitcom for a generation that could use a friend.

The Nickelodeon alum added that the original creators were on board, as well as Daniel and Lindsey. However, they didn’t have the rights to the show, so they had to pitch it to Nickelodeon and Awesomeness TV. “They passed on it and won’t let us take it to sell it somewhere else,” he said. “So, for now, the reboot’s dead and, um, I’m really sad, and uh, thanks for being fans.”

Several years later, Devon spoke more in depth on why Nickelodeon, which is now owned by Paramount, passed on the reboot.

“I pitched the reboot with Scott Fellows, the creator, and Michelle Fellows, his wife,” he explained on the “Vulnerable Podcast” in February 2023. “They [Nickdelodeon] don’t want it. Or they don’t want it right now.”

Devon also explained what the feedback from Nickelodeon entailed. “It was so passive, it was like ‘Great pitch. Nope!’” he said. “But we were also like, ‘We want to sell it, like, we’ll pay you, just let us go sell it,” [and they said] ‘Nope. We’re going to hold it and do nothing with it, but thank you great pitch.’ It was a f—king email.”

While a Ned’s Declassified reboot is not in the works, the original trio cast do share a podcast called “Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide,” which they launched in February 2023.

