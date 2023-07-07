Was Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide one of your fav shows growing up? In that case, you *definitely* remember Lindsey Shaw, the actress who played Moze. Or maybe you recognize her from her 5-season stint as Paige on Pretty Little Liars! Either way, she’s changed a lot over the years since her Nickelodeon fame. Keep reading to see photos of Lindsey over the years.

Lindsey had a pretty jam-packed career after Ned’s Declassified ended in 2007. She went on to star in Aliens in America, 10 Things I Hate About You, Suburgatory, Faking It, Hers and History, Pretty Little Liars, Teen Spirit, Devolved, 16-Love, No One Lives, Love Me, Yellow Day, Secret Summer, Temps, 1/1 and so much more.

However, things slowed down after she was fired from Pretty Little Liars due to her personal issues at the time. Lindsey starred as Paige in five seasons of PLL, and opened up about her being let go from the show to her Ned’s Declassified co-stars on their podcast “Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide” in July 2023.

“When I had my drug problem and I was in between working on stuff, I would never have to address my relationship with food because I was like, ‘Oh, I can always just go get more Adderall,'” she began.

“It was really hard. I basically got let go from Pretty Little Liars in season 5 because of the weight that I had lost. It was really an embarrassing thing. I didn’t look good too skinny, and then, when I started to put the weight back on, I couldn’t handle it being too heavy. So, it kind of played into this dumb cycle … I really think [what] kept me in using was just not dealing with it and then running to go back to set.”

When it comes to her love life, the Nickelodeon alum dated 10 Things I Hate About You costar Ethan Peck for a while, but they ended up splitting in 2010. She’s reportedly been single since, or has been keeping her romantic life private.

Click through our gallery to uncover Lindsey’s transformation over the years, from Nickelodeon to now!

