This may be hard to believe, but Vanessa Hudgens is turning 31 years old on Saturday, December 14. The actress was only 17 years old when she starred in High School Musical, so fans have truly had the pleasure of watching her grow up right in front of their eyes.

Over the years, the former Disney star has starred in a ton of big movies and TV show, including The Princess Switch, The Knight Before Christmas, Rent: Live, Second Act, Powerless, Dog Days, Grease, Live!, Spring Breakers, Beastly, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Bandslam, Suite Life of Zack and Cody and more! She has also released two epic studio albums and starred in the Broadway musical Gigi!

She’s definitely accomplished a lot since she first appeared on the Disney Channel all those years ago, and fans have seen the actress transform herself from a young child star to a mature adult. In honor of her birthday, J-14 decided it’s time to take a look back at her epic transformation, so we went ahead and rounded up some pictures of her over the years. Prepare to be shook over her major glo’ up!

Scroll through our gallery to check out Vanessa’s epic red carpet transformation.

