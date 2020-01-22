Fans were shook on Monday, January 20 when Ashley Tisdale gave BFF Vanessa Hudgens‘ ex-boyfriend Austin Butler a shout out on her Instagram Stories. The 34-year-old told followers she was a “proud friend” after the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor was mentioned in Brad Pitt‘s SAG Awards acceptance speech the night before.

“That moment when Brad Pitt is accepting his award and mentions your friend Austin Butler,” Ashley wrote after the Hollywood legend accepted the Best Supporting Actor in a Movie award on Sunday, January 19. “I’m like I’ve known him since he was 15! Proud friend.”

As fans know, Ashley and Vanessa have been best friend goals since before they shared the screen in High School Musical together. At first, some people found it weird that she would be supporting her bestie’s ex, but according to an E! News report published after the news of Vanessa and Austin’s breakup hit the web, “There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.” So it’s no surprise that Ashley’s friendship with The Carrie Diaries alum is still going strong.

For those who missed it, an insider confirmed to Us Weekly on January 14, 2020, that Vanessa had split from her boyfriend Austin after almost nine years together. They were first linked together back in September 2011, when photographers caught the pair kissing at Bob’s Big Boy diner in California. They went red carpet official in February 2012, and after that, they were serious couple goals. They constantly gushed over each other in interviews, supported each other’s work, shared the cutest, PDA-filled photos on social media, jetted off on romantic getaways and attended events side by side. People Magazine even reported that the two stars were thinking about getting married before they broke up. One source revealed that was long distance that ultimately caused them to go their separate ways.

Another insider added, “They have such a history and deep connection they could find their way back to one another.”

