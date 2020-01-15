It looks like Vanessa Hudgens is doing OK following her split from Austin Butler! The High School Musical actress hit the red carpet just hours after news hit the web that she and her boyfriend of nearly nine years had called it quits, and she seemed completely unbothered by the breakup. Yep, the 31-year-old attended the premiere for her new movie, Bad Boys For Life, in Los Angeles, CA, on Tuesday, January 14, and boy, did she look fierce!

For those who missed it, an insider confirmed to Us Weekly earlier that day that the pair had decided to go their separate ways.

“Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up,” the source said, adding that “Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup.”

The brunette beauty and the 28-year-old Zoey 101 actor were first linked back in September 2011, when photographers caught the pair kissing at Bob’s Big Boy diner in California. They went red carpet official in February 2012, and after that, they were serious couple goals.

Scroll through our gallery to see Vanessa slay the red carpet hours after her split from Austin.

