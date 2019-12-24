Calling all Vanessa Hudgens fans — it seems like new music is coming soon! During her Instagram Live on Monday, December 23, the 31-year-old totally teased a new Christmas album coming next holiday season.

The actress was reading comments from fans when one suggested that she should put out her own collection of holiday songs. Vanessa quickly agreed and told followers that it was something she was definitely considering for next year. The High School Musical alum also took ideas from fans for a for name for the possible album and told fellow artists to slide into her DMs if they wanted to collaborate on a holiday tune.

That’s not all! She also teased an upcoming clothing line. Although she wasn’t as open to talk about what her followers could expect from her new brand, it’s something for the “Say Ok” singer’s biggest fans to look forward to in the coming year.

For those who missed it, Vanessa is currently on set in Scotland filming the second film in the The Princess Switch series, The Princess Switch: Switched Again. On Wednesday, December 11, reports surfaced that the actress had reprised her roles as both Stacy De Novo and Duchess Margaret in the upcoming holiday film. The actress could be seen filming inside a Volkswagen Bus. She was sporting a red winter coat and a white floral-print headscarf.

According to the Netflix “See What’s Next” Twitter account, there’s set to be some major trouble in paradise for Duchess Margaret and Kevin in the upcoming flick. They also confirmed that Nick Sagar would return as Kevin in the second movie.

“In the sequel, Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne and hits a rough patch with Kevin, so it’s up to Stacy to save the day before a new lookalike — party girl Fiona — foils their plans,” the account shared.

