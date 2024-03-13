Ashley Tisdale has been, and always will be, *that* girl. The Disney Channel alum owned the 2000s with her stellar, somewhat eclectic fashion style that often included a lot of layering with a lot of her jeans hiding beneath skirts. We broke down some of her most iconic looks — which was hard, because there’s a lot — and put them in a photo album for you to enjoy. Keep scrolling to see her best looks from her Disney days.

“There are definitely some looks that made sense at the time, but I wouldn’t choose today,” Ashley said of her past fashion choices during an interview with Fashionista in 2022. “Like at the 2007 MTV Music Awards, I was wearing a hot pink, lingerie-inspired dress and topped it off with dramatic false lashes and a million barrel curls. It was, as they say, a lot of look.”

Altogether, she says she’s definitely not embarrassed by her past looks, which often go viral on social media.

“I don’t really get embarrassed by my old beauty or fashion choices, because the girl in those photos wasn’t embarrassed,” she told the outlet. “I can laugh at some of the outfits and looks, but I have a lot of fondness for that girl and her confidence.”

Ashley, now 38, is best known for playing Maddy in Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Sharpay in the High School Musical movies, however, she starred in a lot of other movies and shows outside of her breakout roles.

“I was able to just [have] the normal kind of childhood growing up in Hollywood. All of the pitfalls and stuff you can go through and the fact that I didn’t go through any of that stuff, it’s because of me but because of my parents and how they raised me,” she told Forbes in May 2021 about growing up in the spotlight. “I’m glad I was never having to go through some of the stuff that I know some people have gone through.”

Once she belted her heart out as Sharpay in the first HSM film a year later, her career started to take shape. The “He Said She Said” songstress continued to bop to the top as East High’s resident mean girl until 2011 when Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure was released. Then, she continued a TV and film career all while releasing music. Over the years, Ashley has dropped three full-length albums — Headstrong, Guilty Pleasure and Symptoms.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover Ashley’s best looks while she was Disney’s It-Girl in the 2000s.

