Austin Butler was channeling his Elvis alter-ego on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet wearing a classic black tuxedo, and we’re obsessed! The actor is nominated for his first Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama, for his iconic role in 2022’s Elvis.

ICYMI, 2022 was a *huge* year for Austin. His starring role in Elvis, a movie he’s worked on for the past three years, was finally released into theatres in May 2022, and delivered rave reviews for the actor. In fact, Austin got so into character, some fans still claim he speaks similarly to the ’60s rock star.

His voice changing wasn’t the only side effect from his role, either. After he completed filming, Austin was hospitalized, with GQ reporting that the actor “was diagnosed with a virus that simulates appendicitis.”

“The next day I woke up at four in the morning with excruciating pain, and I was rushed to the hospital,” Austin told GQ. “My body just started shutting down the day after I finished Elvis.”

The actor received a 12-minute-long standing ovation during the film’s world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Actor Riley Keough, granddaughter to the late music legend, told Variety, “I started crying five minutes in and didn’t stop. There’s a lot of family trauma and generational trauma that started around then for our family. I felt honored they worked so hard to really get his essence, to feel his essence. Austin captured that so beautifully.”

Since his leading role, Austin has booked multiple other acting jobs, including Dune: Part Two, starring alongside Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Timothée Chalamet.

“I just I loved the first film so much,” Austin said of Dune in an interview with Variety. “It was this cinematic masterpiece, so the idea of getting to be a part of that world is just incredibly exciting and Denis [Villeneuve] is one of my favorite filmmakers and just an amazing human being. He’s so kind and I’m a fan of every one of those actors in the film, so I I felt really honored.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Austin’s look from the 2023 Golden Globes.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.