Timothée Chalamet is the unofficial Prince of Hollywood! From starring in a huge franchise like Duneto Greta Gerwig‘s Lady Bird and Little Women, Timmy is everywhere. Keep reading for a complete breakdown of the Oscar nominee’s upcoming movies and projects.

One of Timothée’s biggest accomplishments to date is landing the leading role in Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune and Dune: Part Two.

The Dune franchise is based off the 1965 epic science fiction series written by Frank Herber and follows the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée), the young heir to a noble family as he is thrust into a war for the deadly and inhospitable desert planet Arrakis.

Zendaya plays Chani in the sci-fi epic, a Fremen warrior and Paul’s love interest.

“The universe of Dune is a complex world of geopolitics and with tons of ecological and technological metaphors that hold up today,” Timothée told Vanity Fair in April 2023. “But at the center, there’s this relationship where Chani sort of becomes a moral compass.”

The first Dune film premiered in October 2021, with the second set to hit theatres in November 2023. The sequel includes huge Hollywood names such as Austin Butler, who will portray Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen and Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan.

Another exciting project on the horizon for Timothée is Warner Bros’ musical Wonka, where the Call Me By Your Name actor will play the iconic chocolatier character himself, Willy Wonka. Wonka is directed by Paddington director Paul King and costars Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson and Sally Hawkins.

“To work on something that will have an uncynical young audience, that was just a big joy,” the Dune star told Vogue in May 2023 about his upcoming musical film. “That’s why I was drawn to it. In a time and climate of intense political rhetoric, when there’s so much bad news all the time, this is hopefully going to be a piece of chocolate.”

He added, “This is a Willy that’s full of joy and hope and desire to become the greatest chocolatier.”

Scroll through the gallery below for an entire list of all of Timothée’s upcoming films and projects.

