Timothée Chalamet is a certified heartthrob, period. We know this — it’s a fact of life. However, the actor’s charm extends to more than just his fans, but celebrities, even his own costars, as well. Keep reading to uncover all the celebrities who’ve fangirled over the Dune actor over the years.

The ultimate Timothée fangirl might just be Emma Chamberlain. After being asked who her celebrity crush was by Louis Vuitton in a YouTube video from November 2020, she replied with, “We all know who it is. It’s Timothée Chalamet.”

Emma explained how she got so into the Hollywood actor, during a YouTube video from 2021.

“The only ones [movies] I’ve watched by myself were when I was really single and I was in love with Timothée Chalamet,” she revealed. “He was like my muse because I had to like fill a void before I found another guy to date.” We feel that.

On top of that, even Emma’s boyfriend, Tucker Pillsbury a.k.a. Role Model, understands her love for the star. After Emma asked what she’s most likely to be found doing at a party, her boyfriend replied with: “Looking for Timothée Chalamet.” The YouTuber confirmed her beau’s answer, and Tucker revealed that it’s usually a “team effort.”

“We’re looking for him because we just want to hang with him,” Emma admitted.

Another celebrity who has publicly declared her love for Timothée is his Dune costar Zendaya herself.

“Timothée has become one of my closest friends, and he’s lovely and so talented,” Zendaya said during a February 2021 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “I think my favorite part [about filming Dune] was we would have these like dance parties in my room. Where I would leave the door open, Timothée would come in with his little speaker, and then everybody would start coming in and we would just start dancing.”

The feeling is very mutual, as the Beautiful Boy actor has also fangirled over the Euphoria actress over the years.

“She’s really become a sister,” Timothée told Variety in November 2022. “I’m so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend, and also to share stories about how amazing it is to work with Luca [Guadagnino], because we worked with him back-to-back on wildly different projects.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see a guide to all of celebrities who have fangirled over Timothée.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.