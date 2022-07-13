This is not a drill — BLACKPINK is set to release a new album! That’s right, the biggest girl group in the world will be releasing a mini album in August! Their label, YG Entertainment, officially announced their highly anticipated return on July 5.

In addition to new music and an album, the girls will also begin “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group” before the end of the year, per a press release. BLACKPINK might really be “in your area” soon!

Rumors of the girl group’s comeback have been circulating since April 2022, with reports claiming that a new album could arrive “as early as June.” Member Jennie also teased their return during an appearance on the Game Caterers YouTube channel last March, saying, “BLACKPINK is also making a comeback soon. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this, but since I’m the only [BLACKPINK member] here, I’ll just say it. Please look forward to it. Thank you very much.”

After two years of not releasing music together, BLACKPINK has been very busy in their own solo projects. Rosé and Lisa launched their own solo careers. Rosé made solo debut in March 2021 with her single album, R,* and her debut song, “On the Ground.” Lisa followed solo suit with her single album, Lalisa, which was released in September 2021. Jennie previously made her solo debut in November 2018 with “Solo.”

Jisoo told Rolling Stone that the reason she hasn’t made her solo debut yet is because she’s unsure about which direction to take. “I’m not sure how much I want to go solo yet,” she said. “The music I listen to, the music I can do, and the music I want to do — what should I choose?”

YG entertainment also revealed that besides the new album and tour, “big projects fitting of that status will continuously follow.” How you like that, BLINKS?! Scroll through our gallery to discover more about BLACKPINK’s highly anticipated new album.

