Big reputation means big money! Taylor Swift‘s net worth is out of this world, and it’s only continuing to grow — thanks to her successful Eras Tour.

Keep reading to find out how the singer makes her money.

What Is Taylor Swift’s Net Worth?

Taylor has racked up an estimated net worth of $600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, a Forbes report from June 2023, estimated that her net worth is closer to $740 million, calling her the second richest self-made woman in music.

How Does Taylor Swift Make Money?

By now it’s no secret that Taylor does everything. Other than making music — she’s released 10 albums over the years, plus the re-recordings of her older music — she’s appeared in various TV shows and movies and partnered with various brands. In fact, in 2019, she signed a multi-year deal with Capital One and has been a major face of the credit card brand ever since, appearing in various commercials. She’s a bonafide businesswoman.

Upon winning the Innovator Award at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in March 2023, Taylor spoke candidly about how she’s garnered such a huge career.

“What I did do was try to make the right decision for me at the time, whether or not it had ever been successfully done before,” she told fans. “I think maybe that might be the key because often times in any industry people are looking for a precedent, or data that shows this idea is a good one or a feasible one. People want an example of something working before. I think the coolest ideas are the news one, ones that set a new precedent.”

Continuing her speech, Taylor called out “young people” and explained how they can experience innovation.

“The hundreds or thousands of dumb ideas that I’ve had are what led me to my good ideas. You have to give yourself permission to fail,” she added. “I try as hard as I can not to fail because its embarrassing, but I do give myself permission to, and you should too. Someday someone might think that they’re innovative.”

Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of Taylor’s net worth.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.