Raking in the dough! Taylor Swift has made a solid amount of money on her uber-successful Eras Tour, and has a growing net worth because of it.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the U.S., with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!” the singer revealed on Instagram in November 2022, noting that she felt like the “luckiest person alive.” Of course, the international dates have since been announced, which means the show will continue through 2024.

“I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there,” Taylor concluded her initial announcement. “It’s been a long time coming.”

Keep reading to see how much the singer made from her sold-out tour and more details.

How Much Money Has Taylor Swift Made From the ‘Eras Tour’?

Each Eras Tour concert estimates $13 million a night, according to a June 2023 Bloomberg report. However, Taylor doesn’t see all that money. In fact, most of it goes directly to production costs, but it still makes Taylor a top-grossed artist. The same Bloomberg report estimated that the “Karma” singer is “on pace to gross more than $1 billion,” from this tour alone.

Similarly, a separate report from The Wall Street Journal has estimated that she’ll be the first-ever artist whose tour grosses $1 billion. However, her gross earnings from each concert are estimated to be anywhere between $6 million to $13 million.

Did Taylor Swift Pay Her Employees Bonuses During the ‘Eras Tour’?

Multiple reports from August 2023, shared that Taylor paid out hefty bonuses to those working on her team. Initially, TMZ reported that she paid $100,000 bonus checks to the truckers on the Eras Tour, a source told the publication at the time. TMZ sources also shared that other employees were given a “very generous amount” as well.

People followed up with their own report regarding Eras Tour bonuses, and their own insiders revealed that Taylor dished out bonuses to her crew and other tour members that equaled an estimated $55 million.

What Is Taylor Swift’s Net Worth?

Taylor’s net worth has been an estimated $600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, with the success of the Eras Tour, that number is expected to have grown.

In June 2023, Forbes called Taylor the second richest self-made woman in music, estimating that her net worth is closer to $740 million.

