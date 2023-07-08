What’s next?! Taylor Swift just dropped her third rereleased album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), on July 7, 2023. While this is great news all around (maybe not for John Mayer), it also begs the question … which album is next? Keep reading for fan theories on what the fourth rereleased Taylor album could be!

Why Is Taylor Swift’s Rereleasing Her Albums?

After a dispute over the rights to the masters of her first six albums from her old music label, Big Machine Records, Taylor has been slowly rereleasing new versions of her old albums, starting with Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in April 2021 and Red (Taylor’s Version) in November 2021. Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) was released in July 2023.

“I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in,” she said about the decision to leave Big Machine in a post on Tumblr from June 2019. “I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, [the CEO of Big Machine] Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future.”

In August 2019, Taylor went on Good Morning America to reveal that she would start rerecording her old albums that were sold.

“My contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums one through five all over again,” she revealed. “I’m very excited about it … because I just think that artists deserve to own their work, I just feel very passionately about that.”

What Is Taylor Swift’s Next Rereleased Album?

Prior to announcing Speak Now as the next rerelease in May 2023, many Swifties had a few other ideas about which album could possibly be next. One of the most talked about was Taylor’s 2014 album, 1989.

As the Grammy-winning songstress rereleased two singles from the album in May 2022, including “This Love” and “Wildest Dreams,” fans were sure an album would follow. However, she’s been pretty mum about 1989 since!

On top of that, Taylor’s copyright lawsuit alleging that she copied lyrics in “Shake It Off,” the lead single from her 1989 album, was dropped in December 2022. This paves the way for her to finish rerecording her first six studio albums, leading fans to believe 1989 is coming soon.

Other possible albums that could be next are, of course, Taylor’s 2008 debut album Taylor Swift and 2017’s Reputation.

