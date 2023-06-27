We knew Steve Harrington would be a Swiftie! Stranger Things star Joe Keery was recently spotted leaving Taylor Swift‘s music studio in New York City, sparking music collaboration rumors between the two artists. Keep reading for everything we know so far.

Are Taylor Swift and Joe Keery Collaborating?

Joe was spotted leaving a studio session at NYC’s Electric Lady Studios, Taylor’s longterm music studio, in June 2023. Collaboration rumors soon followed, and fans even had a few jokes up their sleeves on social media.

“First Sadie [Sink] now Joe Keery, she [Taylor] wants to defeat Vecna so bad,” one social media user wrote.

Other fans noted that Joe has been friends with Taylor’s longtime music collaborator Jack Antonoff for years. Along with photos of the two, one Twitter user wrote, “Here’s Joe Keery with Jack and Rachel Antonoff back in 2016.”

Does Joe Keery Make Music?

While Joe is best known for his acting career and his role as Steve Harrington in Netflix’s Stranger Things, he also has a pretty successful and lengthy music career.

The Free Guy actor goes by the alias “Djo” which is pronounced as *drum roll* Joe. He released an album called Twenty Twenty in 2019, and his second album Decide dropped in September 2022. Before he released music under Djo, he was in the Chicago-based band Post Animal which he left in 2019.

During an interview with NME, the actor-musician explained that his alias and stage persona — which usually involves a wig and sunglasses — was a way to “disassociate the music from the character that everybody knew me as on Stranger Things,” he explained. “But I ended up loving the camaraderie that it creates. My goal is to surprise people and to have a really fun show that’s infectious.”

“It’s not lost on me that [Stranger Things fans] are going to come and see Djo – and that’s cool,” he added. “If they like the music that’s great and if they only like it because of the show, that’s also fine. The main thing is to have fun.”

The Chicago native explained that he’s super grateful for his time on Stranger Things, which will soon be coming to an end after the fifth and final season wraps filming in 2023.

“I count my lucky stars to have been part of it,” Joe told the outlet. “It’s not something I ever expected to happen. It’s a once in a lifetime chance. I’m really trying to enjoy it, to soak it in while it’s going on.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.