Whenever a new season of Stranger Things is released, or one of his songs goes viral on TikTok, the internet rediscovers and obsesses over Joe Keery and we’re not complaining! The actor, who plays Steve Harrington on the show, is a certified heartthrob. But … who is the Free Guy actor dating in real life?

Who Is Joe Keery Dating?

It’s unclear what Joe’s current relationship status is, however, he was last spotted with actress Chase Sui Wonders in October 2023, which sparked dating rumors at the time. The two walked arm-in-arm together in New York City, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

Joe was last romantically linked with actress Maika Monroe, who he began dating in 2017 after first meeting on the set of their movie After Everything. Despite having kept their romantic life private on social media, they made several public appearances while they were together at award shows and events throughout the years. In fact, their red carpet debut as a couple was for the Stranger Things season 2 premiere.

However, in November 2022, gossip account DeuxMoi reported that the two have broken up “officially” following months of split allegations. One witness even claimed to have seen Maika kissing her Watcher costar, Karl Glusman, “a couple weeks ago.”

Maika is known for her roles in It Follows, Independence Day: Resurgence and Hot Summer Nights. She starred as the lead character in Watcher, which released exclusively in theatres on June 3, 2022. Outside of her impressive acting career she also has a unique hobby as a professional kiteboarder, a sport she took up at age 13.

Fun fact: Maika was not the name she was born with! The actress was originally named Dillon Monroe Buckley, but went by Maika for most of her life until she legally changed it. As she told Under the Radar, her mother had a best friend named Maika and was considering naming her daughter that before eventually deciding on Dillon. But when Monroe heard that story, she instantly felt Maika was a better fit and started going by it at a very early age.

Along with Joe, the California native also has been linked to another famous name: Liam Hemsworth. Yep, the two stirred up romance rumors while filming their movie, Independence Day: Resurgence. Neither ever spoke publicly about their relationship, so we’re unsure of what really went down.

Who Has Joe Keery Dated?

Other than Chase and Maika, Joe has not revealed any other public relationships throughout the years.

