It looks like Joe Keery and Chase Sui Wonders are *definitely* not strangers. The Stranger Things actor and Bodies Bodies Bodies star were spotted getting super close while on a walk together in New York City in October 2023. Keep reading for details inside their rumored relationship.

Are Joe Keery and Chase Sui Wonders Dating?

Joe and Chase were spotted looking very comfortable with one another during a stroll around NYC on October 22. Walking arm-in-arm, the two looked like little lovebirds as they cozied up together, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

The pair have yet to confirm (or speak publicly) about their relationship status, but Chase is just coming out of her almost one-year relationship with Pete Davidson — who has since moved on with Madelyn Cline.

Did Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Break Up?

Chase and Pete first sparked dating rumors in December 2022, months before the Bodies Bodies Bodies actress went public with her romance with Riverdale actor Charles Melton. After the SNL alum and Harvard grad were spotted hanging out on multiple occasions and packing on the PDA in a video published by TMZ in January 2023, it was clear they were romantically involved.

However, in August 2023, multiple outlets reported that she and Pete had split. “He’s single again,” a source told People about Pete at the time. “He’s out and about and doing really well.”

Who Has Joe Keery Dated?

Joe dated fellow actress Maika Monroe after they met on the set of their film After Everything in 2017. Despite the two keeping their romantic life private on social media, they made several public appearances at award shows and events while they were together. In fact, the former flames made their red carpet debut at the Stranger Things season 2 premiere.

In an August 2021 interview with GQ, Joe discussed spending time with Maika during quarantine.

“Over quarantine, it was like we spent so much time together, which was rare. I mean, that’s one of the disadvantages of dating someone else in the industry. There are advantages as well: somebody who kind of understands what’s going on with you in a pretty deep way. But yeah, I think she’s like me. She doesn’t take it all too seriously.”

On November 8, 2022, celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi claimed that the two had “officially” broken up via Instagram Stories. At the time, reps for Joe and Maika did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

