In random news, Ariana Grande and Joe Keery‘s exes are dating one another — and just went Instagram official!

No, seriously, the pop star’s ex-husband Dalton Gomez and the Stranger Things actor’s ex-girlfriend Maika Monroe are in a relationship — and have been for several months.

On June 9, 2024, Maika took to her Instagram account and seemingly hard launched her romance to the real estate broker, unveiling a series of seven photos, including one of the pair kissing.

Maika and Dalton were first romantically linked in October 2023, just three months after his separation from Ariana was made public. At the time, TMZ published photos of the two kissing inside a bar in Los Angeles, which sparked the romance rumors.

Before linking up with Maika, Dalton was married to Ariana for a whirlwind two-year stint. The duo officially uncoupled in March 2024, with Ariana now sharing the spotlight of romance with her Wicked counterpart, Ethan Slater.

Meanwhile, Maika’s romantic history boasts a five-year spell with Joe, though their love saga reached its curtain call around 2023. Joe most recently discussed his “big breakup” with the fellow actress during a Variety interview, explaining he was going through a split while wrapping production on the 2023 film Finally Dawn.

“It’s a weird job, being an actor,” Joe told the outlet in an interview posted on June 6, 2024. “You fly to a random place, move your whole life and that is basically your new life for the next six months.”

He continued, “I had also gone through a big breakup, right as I was leaving Rome, so I was really isolated and focused on my work. My social life pretty much revolved around the show; my work life revolved around the show. We weren’t really leaving due to COVID-19.”

“I started working out a bunch and changed my diet a little bit,” he recalled. “I’ve never really done that for a job. I didn’t realize it at the time, but I think it kind of informed me physically.”

But for the 32-year-old, being an actor means “being able to roll with the punches and buckle in.”

