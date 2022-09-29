You probably know Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, the jerky-boyfriend-turned-mom-of-6 on Stranger Things. What you might not know is that the actor has a stellar music career and released his second album Decide in September 2022, an impressive 13-track project with groovy synths and witty lyrics. However, one of the songs off the album, titled “Go For It,” has fans worried over his relationship with girlfriend Maika Monroe. Keep reading to uncover where their relationship stands.

Are Joe Keery and Maika Monroe Still Together?

Joe has been dating fellow actress Maika Monroe since they met on the set of their film After Everything in 2017. Despite the two keeping their romantic life private on social media, they have made several public appearances together at award shows and events throughout the years. In fact, they made their red carpet debut at the Stranger Things season 2 premiere

In an August 2021 interview with GQ, Joe discussed spending time with Maika during quarantine.

“Over quarantine, it was like we spent so much time together, which was rare. I mean, that’s one of the disadvantages of dating someone else in the industry. There are advantages as well: somebody who kind of understands what’s going on with you in a pretty deep way. But yeah, I think she’s like me. She doesn’t take it all too seriously.”

Did Joe Keery and Maika Monroe Break Up?

Following Joe’s release of Decide, many fans believed that the pair broke up after listening to the lyrics on his track “Go For It,” which details a relationship on the cusp of ending. “One week and four years, you know my ways, I know your fears / But then there’s a misunderstanding, but what will it take to hear me out?” As Maika and Joe have been together for 4 years, many fans are speculating that the lyrics are about his girlfriend. On top of that, the last red carpet the pair attended together was in March 2022 for Vanity Fair’s Oscar afterparty — and Maika, who usually attends Stranger Things season premieres — was noticeably absent from season 4’s red carpet premiere in May 2022. “P-p-please tell me joe keery and maika monroe didn’t break up,” said one fan on Twitter. However, in a 2022 interview with W Magazine published on September 12, Joe does refer to a “girlfriend” while answering a question about astrology. “I have a lot of Gemini people in my life—my best friend, my niece, my girlfriend, my uncle, like, three of my friends from Chicago.” Maika was born on May 29, 1993, making her a Gemini.

