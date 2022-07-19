It’s actually ridiculous how talented the stars of Stranger Things are — not one, not two, but five of the cast members are also musicians! That’s right, the actors behind your favorite Netflix show work double time as singers and musicians. Scroll to find out who in the cast has launched their very own music careers!

We’ll start with Joe Keery, the “mom” of the group, a.k.a. Steve Harrington in Stranger Things. Yep, Joe has his very own music career and goes by the alias “Djo” which is pronounced as *drum roll* Joe. He released an album called Twenty Twenty in 2019, and his second album Decide is set for release on September 16, 2022. Before he released music under Djo, he was in the Chicago-based band Post Animal which he left in 2019.

“I have been recording for fun, downloading music, for a really long time,” he told Rolling Stone in 2020 while appearing on The First Time. “And it’s something that I always wanted to do. I had a bunch of songs that were done and ready and pretty mixed, and I had a friend, this guy named Adam Thein, and me and him took the songs over the finish line. Pretty fun.”

Joe’s fellow costar and TV bestie Maya Hawke, who plays Robin Buckley, also has an impressive music career! Maya’s debut album Blush came out in 2020 and she recently released an explicit music video for her new song “Thérèse” on June 18, 2022. Her new album Moss is set for September 23, 2022. All of the 'Stranger Things 4' Behind-the-Scenes Fun Facts: Improvised Lines, Kisses, More!

“Making this record felt like a break, like a beginning,” she told NME in July 2022. “Since then – and it’s probably what my next record will be about – I’ve started feeling freer and exploring more. But since I made the break, everything’s going really great.”

“I’m really hungry to keep learning and get better at all the things I’m doing,” she explained. “There are so many things I want to be doing… But I’m 23, I’m not in any hurry.”

Along with Maya and Joe, Finn Wolfhard, Charlie Heaton and Gaten Matarazzo all have launched music careers. Scroll to find out more on the very talented Stranger Things cast!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.