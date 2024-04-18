Taylor Swift isn’t afraid of being in the spotlight, except when it comes to her love life — but a resurfaced interview from 2012 reveals that she actually doesn’t enjoy having to hide her romantic relationships.

Keep reading to find out exactly what she said.

If you know anything about the “Blank Space” singer, then you know she’s constantly being scrutinized about her love life. However, Taylor’s biggest issue isn’t about what the haters have to say — it’s about her partners wanting to keep her a secret.

“To me, it all depends on who you’re with. If they have a serious issue with it then you, I guess, hide or whatever but I don’t really like that,” Taylor said during a 2012 interview on The Chatty Man. “Because it makes me feel like I’m running from the law or something. I don’t want to feel like I’m a fugitive, like, ‘Oh my God, we’re having a relationship! Better put on a mask and stuff!’”

Taylor added that she just wants to “live [her] life” and not worry about what others think. “I feel like if you can be in a relationship and have it seem normal, that would be good.”

Since the now-viral interview made its way on TikTok, fans can’t stop talking about the difference between her relationship with Joe Alwyn versus her now-boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

In 2016, the Grammy winner began her romance with the Harriet actor — which lasted for six years. During that time, Taylor and Joe kept their relationship undercover and avoided cameras at all costs. Despite dating all those years, and both being public figures, the two never even made their red carpet debut.

However, Taylor has since blamed the secrecy due to the backlash she was facing from her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the time. “I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life,” she revealed in her 2020 documentary, Miss Americana.

“We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy.”

After Taylor and Joe’s split in April 2023, the Reputation writer began dating her football beau. In contrast, Taylor and Travis have had no trouble supporting one another in the public eye.

From going to his games to attending her concerts, the lovebirds enjoy displaying their affection! While they haven’t made their red carpet debut, fans speculate that they’ll premiere their relationship at the 2024 Met Gala.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Taylor told TIME Magazine in December 2023 of her current romance. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.