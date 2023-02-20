Becoming best friends! Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley are two halves of one of Hollywood’s most iconic friendship pairs. The actors first starred together in the 2013 movie The Spectacular Now and have since appeared as costars in three other films over the years.

“We met right before we began filming. We ate lunch together and then talked for about two or three hours and then went straight to Georgia,” Shailene told Vanity Fair in August 2013 about her friendship with Miles. “We just naturally became friends and he became my brother for life. I want to do a movie a year with him.”

While they haven’t done a movie every year together, the pair did go on to star in the Divergent franchise, with Shailene playing Tris and Miles playing Peter. The two characters did not get along in the film, but that didn’t affect their relationship offscreen at all.

“Miles is my bro for life. When I found out that he was up for Divergent, I told him, ‘Bitch, if you don’t do this movie I will f–k you up,'” the Big Little Lies star joked in the same Vanity Fair interview. “So unfortunately for him, he is stuck with me for the next four years.”

For years, fans wondered if the pair were ever romantically involved — with some even “shipping” the duo.

“I would say we have like a sibling relationship but with moments of sexual tension,” Miles told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2014. But now, the Whiplash star is happily married to his wife, Keleigh Teller, and his friendship with Shailene still stands.

The Adrift actress even gushed over Miles and had a “proud sister moment” after seeing him as Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw in 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick.

“If you haven’t had the chance yet, run, don’t walk, to your nearest cinema, sit your ass down, and watch the new Top Gun,” Shailene captioned a since-deleted Instagram post. “You will feel like a kid again … going to the theater for an ACTUAL cinematic experience. We laughed, we cried, we clapped. So much clapping.”

Giving Miles her continued praise, the HBO star called him a “wildly talented actor,” noting that it “made my heart explode watching him do his thing in this.”

Talk about an iconic friendship! Scroll through our gallery for a full timeline.

