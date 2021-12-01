Ever since the first film hit theaters in 2014, fans were obsessed with Divergent. Based on the book series of the same name by Veronica Roth, the film — which spawned two sequels Insurgent and Allegiant — the film series followed a teen girl who leaves her family behind to join another society in her post-apocalyptic world with five factions — Abnegation, Amity, Candor, Dauntless and Erudite.

Theo James and Shailene Woodley starred as Four Eaton and Tris Prior, respectively, throughout the three films, but a bunch of other famous faces actually appeared throughout the film series. Miles Teller, Ansel Elgort, Suki Waterhouse, Zoë Kravitz, Bill Skarsgård, Keiynan Lonsdale and more all acted as guest stars in the movies from 2014 until 2016.

Miles, for one, played a rather villainous character named Peter.

“He speaks his mind and is very unfiltered. He’s all about truth and honesty. He is a complicated character, and I knew that from the first book,” the actor told People in mach 2014. “You never take anybody at face value. He is a bit of a bully, but there is something else. No one is what they appear on the surface. He realizes that the stakes are high and that this is not a position to make excuses. While everyone else is trying to make friends and pair up, Peter is looking out for himself. That’s a smart survival tactic.”

Zoë also spoke about her character, Christina, during a 2013 interview with Collider. The actress explained how Christina made the switch from Candor to Dauntless in the film.

“I think it’s she’s someone that, she was a Candor, she was always outgoing and can’t keep her mouth shut,” Zoë gushed at the time. “So she brought that into Dauntless, she still has that quality. I think mostly she’s finding herself, dressing the way she wants to dress. Her loud mouth is actually quite appropriate because Dauntless is kind of like do whatever you want. So I think she’s right at home.”

Years after the Divergent franchise came to an end, fans have come to know these stars from all their fan-favorite roles, but they didn’t jump-start their film careers as major stars. Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the celebs you forgot guest starred in the Divergent series and who they played.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.