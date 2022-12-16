Becoming a star! Theo James has been acting for a while, but his role as Tobias “Four” Eaton in the Divergent film series officially put him on the map. Since then, the British star has become a leading man in Hollywood — and he has tons of other roles up his sleeve.

“The older you get and the more work you do, you realize that no one is owed anything,” he told Vanity Fair of his career in November 2022, referring to his fan-favorite role in the second season of HBO’s The White Lotus. “But trying to find opportunities that will evolve you as an actor — of course that was constantly on my mind and it still will remain on my mind forever.”

Ahead of his Divergent role, the actor had a few credits under his belt. However, it was the film adaptation that put him on the map. Now, he’s taken on film, TV and even the stage.

“You do a certain type of film and you sign contracts where you are beholden to those roles for a certain period of time and people see you in a certain light that you have to wrestle your way out of,” Theo explained of the early days in Hollywood. “That is 100 percent the case with actors — and it was definitely the case with me. … I felt I didn’t have the fluidity to move in the directions that I wanted. You’re very much in a certain type of role — and those roles can be pretty f–king boring.”

When he’s not walking red carpets to promote his projects, the HBO star — who shares one daughter with wife Ruth Kearney — stays out of the public eye. However, the idea of social media is tempting to him.

“I mean there are times when you think oh would — I don’t know would it be interesting? Would you have more of a point of worldview on things? Would you get more information?” he explained in a January 2021 interview about his worldview on social media. “But I’m not sure that’s the case with me. I think being able to step back a little bit from things and not share every tiny piece of myself is good for me.”

While his personal life may stay mysterious, Theo is definitely killing it in the career department! Scroll through our gallery to see his transformation over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.