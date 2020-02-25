Ever since news hit the web that they were making a spinoff series based off the movie Love, Simon, fans have been patiently waiting on the edge of their seats for some details. Well guys, you might want to brace yourselves because J-14 finally has some information on the upcoming show, and boy, does it sound like it’s going to be good!

According to Variety, the new series, which will actually be called Love, Victor, was originally set to air on Disney+, but will now launch on Hulu instead. But what will it be about? Will it follow the same characters and storyline as the movie? Nope! It turns out, although the show will take place in the same high school as the film, it will actually be about a brand new character named Victor. The series will follow Victor’s “own journey of self-discovery, as he faces challenges at home, adjusts to a new city and struggles with his sexual orientation.”

Michael Cimino, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Isabella Ferreira and Mateo Fernandez are set to act in the upcoming show, which will premiere sometime in June. But want to know the best part? Nick Robinson, who starred in the original flick, will serve as narrator and executive producer of the new show. Wow, this is seriously a dream come true!

For those who missed it, the author of the book Love, Simon was based off of, Becky Albertalli, first revealed back in April 2019 that a spinoff series was in the works.

“I’m SO excited to report that a Love, Simon spinoff is coming to the new @disney+ streaming service! However, there is a ton of misinformation floating around,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “This series is NOT a remake of Love, Simon. It is a spinoff set in the world of Simon.”

