When it comes to his love life, Nick Robinson has kept things under wraps in the past. But now, the Love, Simon actor is opening up about girlfriend Samantha Urbani. While the duo have since become Instagram official, thanks to Samantha’s Instagram account, Nick first started dropping hints about his other half throughout 2020.

“My girlfriend and I both actually caught COVID in New York in March,” he told Variety in November 2020. “Luckily it was very mild. We had some fevers and we lost our senses of taste and smell. But after that we had tested positive for antibodies, but there are questions about how long that lasts.”

At the time, eagle-eyed fans found Samantha’s social media accounts, which uncovered photos of her and Nick. But during a September 2021 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor revealed that he and the musician had officially moved in together while telling a story about how, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Samantha obtained singer Janet Jackson‘s massage chair in an online auction.

“It’s sitting in my living room right now, but if anybody wants it … you can DM Samantha Urbani,” the actor joked during his appearance on the talk show. “It’s a mid-90s massage chair, mint condition, you’re gonna love it.”

While Nick has kept his love life private over the years, fans speculated about his sexuality after he played a gay teen in the 2018 movie Love, Simon.

“I really think that with a project like this and especially today, there’s been so much progress in the last 20 years,” he explained during a March 2018 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, confirming that he’s not a member of the LGBTQ+ community. “The strength of a film like this is it starts conversations … and I hope that it can do that for more people and start a conversation that may not have been there.”

Because of his involvement in the film and support of the LGBTQ+ community, Nick has also spoken about toxic masculinity in various interviews as he plays different characters.

“The frustration of toxic masculinity is not being able to express yourself or your emotions for fear of being viewed as weak or vulnerable,” Nick shared while chatting with Bustle in October 2021. “I never really saw myself as what you might consider to be the ‘traditional masculine type.’ I wasn’t a jock. I wasn’t like a bro, necessarily. … I’m learning about these terms alongside everybody else.”

Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of Nick’s love life.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.