Warning: Spoilers ahead. Ever since Love, Victor hit Hulu on Wednesday, June 17, fans have been seriously obsessed with the Love, Simon spinoff series. But now that they’ve binge-watched the entire thing in less than 24 hours, there’s one question on everyone’s minds. And that is — will there be a Season 2?

Well guys, although the streaming service has yet to confirm anything just yet, Entertainment Weekly reported that “a writer’s room has already been assembled for Season 2,” which hopefully means the official announcement is coming soon.

Until then, we’ll be here patiently waiting and coming up with some more fan theories about all the cliffhangers in the Season 1 finale. For those who missed it, during the final scene in episode 10, Victor came out to his family. But fans were left on the edge of their seats because instead of showing their reaction, the show cut right to the credits. So, yeah, it’s safe to say we need some answers, like, now!

“That final moment, it’s a heroic moment for Victor. You’ve been rooting for him all season to do the right thing, to figure out who he is, and to have the courage to say it out loud. And he finally does in the final moment,” the show’s executive producer Brian Tanen explained during an interview with Digital Spy. “But you don’t get an answer as to how it’s going to go over, and that feeling, that need to know how this is going to be, that nervousness and anticipation that the audience feels, is the central feeling that Victor has been feeling all season long.”

As for a second season, Brian said there’s “so much opportunity for exciting stories,” and we can’t wait to see what they are!

Aside from that, fans have also wondered if Nick Robinson will make another cameo. Obviously, with no official confirmation on Season 2, it’s hard to say whether or not he will appear. But after his seriously epic appearance in episode seven of Season 1, it’s safe to say that anything is possible!

