Warning: Spoilers ahead. Ever since it was announced that the fan-favorite flick Love, Simon would be getting a TV show spinoff, there’s been one major question from fans — will Nick Robinson appear in the Hulu original series? Well, guys, now that the show has officially premiered on the streaming service, we have your answer!

And yes, Nick does reprise his role as Simon for one seriously epic cameo that had viewers on the edge of their seats. Although the fan-favorite character only showed up once in Love, Victor, he’s referenced throughout the entire series. For those who missed it, the show follows a teen named Victor who heard about Simon’s coming out story and reached out to him for help. So, throughout the entire 10-episode season, the two serve as pen pals. Get this, you guys — Nick also narrates the entire show as Simon, so yeah, it’s safe to say that the film that started it all is seriously connected back to this brand new show. Honestly, we’re so here for it!

As fans know, Love, Simon was the 2018 film inspired by Becky Albertalli’s novel, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda. According to the description of Love, Victor‘s trailer, the series will take this story to the next level and “follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and exploring his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.” Aside from Nick, the show also stars Michael Cimino, George Sear, Anthony Turpel, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding and more.

During a recent interview with EW, the show’s star, Michael, dished on what he hopes viewers will take from the series.

“In times like these, we need to have more perspectives to educate people. Victor comes from a different social class, he’s a different ethnicity, his family is more conservative. Maybe this can inspire other kids that didn’t necessarily have that much of a smooth transition to accept who they are,” the actor said.

