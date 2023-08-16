We’re counting down the days until Taylor Swift releases 1989 (Taylor’s Version)! The Grammy-winning songstress announced news of her upcoming re-released album in August 2023 while performing in L.A. on her Eras Tour, calling it “her favorite re-record” she’s ever done! Since the news, Swifties are convinced that the album will feature some huge collaborations.

Keep reading for some theories on which artists *might* be featured on 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and why fans think so!

ICYMI, Taylor will be dropping 1989 TV on October 27, 2023, which she announced on stage on August 9 — a.k.a. 8/9!

“The last time that I was so pleasantly surprised by some stuff that you guys did was when I announced that I was going to be re-recording,” she said referring to when she announced Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in April 2023. “That was something that I expected to be just a me thing, just a personal thing. Since I was a teenager, I wanted to own my music. The way to do it was to re-record my albums, and the way that you have embraced … that you have celebrated, that you really decided that it was your fight too, and that you were 100 percent behind me … I will never stop thanking you for that.”

The Midnights singer then announced her latest re-record album, explaining why she chose that day to do so.

“And so now, here we are on the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour in the eighth month of the year on the ninth day. You might have noticed there are some new outfits in the show. There’s something that I’ve been planning for a really, really, really ridiculously, embarrassingly long time, and instead of telling you about it, I think I’ll just sort of show you,” she said, unveiling the cover art and release date for 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Iconic.

Since the news, fans are convinced some huge collabs will be featured on the album — like Taylor’s ex-boyfriend and Grammy-winning singer, Harry Styles, for example.

As it’s been rumored that Harry was the inspiration for her 1989 track “Style,” fans of both Taylor and Harry alike are convinced that a collab could be possible on the upcoming Taylor’s Version track. Some have even taken it upon themselves to make AI versions of Harry singing “Style” already!

One fan wrote under a TikTok of the AI track, “This would absolutely be the song of the century. Record breaking. Iconic. Legendary. Just everything.”

Click through our gallery to uncover all of the possible star-studded collaborations that could be in the works for 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

