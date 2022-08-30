Hidden references! Taylor Swift is a musical genius, so much so that she has tons of lyrics about midnight in her songs — which just happens to be the title of her forthcoming tenth studio album.

The songstress announced the release of Midnights while accepting the award for Video of the Year at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in August. “I had sort of made up my mind that, if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out Oct. 21. And I will tell you more at midnight,” Taylor told the audience during her acceptance speech.

As promised, at midnight, she revealed details about the 13-track record.

“Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21,” Taylor captioned an Instagram post, which revealed the album cover. “Meet me at midnight.”

Further discussing the record, she told fans that the songs were “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.” Taylor added, “We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t — right this minute — about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.”

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer continued, “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves.”

Fans freaked out amid the announcement, and of course they have a lot of theories about what’s to come. One TikTok user wrote, “I already know Midnights is going to be for the ‘Mirrorball’ girls. For ‘The Archer’ girls. For the people who HAVE TO Google something stupid before bed. For us that get the sudden urge to remake our room at 2 a.m. For the mentally ill girlies with insomnia. For the ppl who stay up thinking about something that happened in 7th grade.”

Not to mention, there’s all these references to midnight in Taylor’s already-released music. Scroll through our gallery for a lyrics breakdown.

