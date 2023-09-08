He’s taking the music world by storm! It seems like Zach Bryan came out of nowhere, but the singer has actually released four albums over the years. His first, titled DeAnn, was self-released in 2019. He followed that up with a second, Elisabeth, in May 2020, before signing with Warner Records.

“Everyone went kind of crazy for them,” he told CMT in May 2022 of his first two records. “So I’m like the luckiest guy in the world. I don’t really deserve any of it, but it’s been an absolute blast. And I would catch them up by saying, ‘Hey, I’m just a 26-year-old. I’m just a guy like everyone else, trying my best to get through life.’ And if people wanted to join, they can. If they don’t, that’s OK too.”

His third album, American Heartbreak, came in May 2022. His self-titled fourth record, Zach Bryan, dropped in August 2023.

Where Is Zach Bryan From?

While he was born in Japan on April 1, 1996, Zach spend most of his time growing up in Oklahoma — as shared in many of his songs. Before becoming a singer, he spent eight years serving in the United States Navy.

“If it was my decision, I would never get out of the world’s greatest Navy, but here I am and they kindly honorably discharged me to go play some music,” he shared via Instagram in October 2021. “Can’t tell if I’m a coward or if I’m chasing a dream but regardless, the best eight years of my life were spent serving the best country in the whole damn world. Thank you guys and I’ll see you on tour.”

Is Zach Bryan Single?

In July 2023, he and internet star Brianna LaPaglia (otherwise known as Brianna Chickenfry) confirmed their relationship. Previously, he was romantically linked to Deb Peifer, but he confirmed their split in May 2023.

Who Are Zach Bryan’s Parents?

Zach’s parents — Dewayne Bryan and Annette Bryan — divorced when he was young. His mom died in 2016.

“I think my mom dying really solidified the darkness in life to me. It opened that thing in you that’s like, ‘Hey, be a man now.'” he told The New York Times in September 2022. “People say I repress. And I’m like, no, the person that I want to tell all this stuff to is dead. And you don’t deserve me weighing in on my feelings to you.”

