Can you believe Taylor Swift has been in the music industry since 2006? Almost 20 years ago, the then 16-year-old debuted her first self-titled album Taylor Swift — and has since released 10 more records.

We’re breaking down the reviews of all her albums, from highest to lowest. Keep reading to find out which record is number 1!

As of April 2024, The Tortured Poets Department singer is the top artist on Spotify with over 98 million monthly listeners. Taylor holds the title since last year when she was named 2023’s most-streamed artist globally, bringing in more than 26.1 billion plays.

It seems the past two years have been filled with many groundbreaking achievements for the songstress! In 2023, Taylor began her Eras Tour — which of course broke all the records.

When tickets first went on sale through Ticketmaster, Taylor sold 2.4 million tickets — and not only that, she also broke the record for most sales by an artist in a single day, and it was only the presale. If that doesn’t impress you, then this number definitely will.

According to Peter Cohan, an associate professor of management at Babson College, Taylor is estimated to bring in $4.1 billion from the Eras Tour! Aside from all the monumental figures, the show itself is quite impressive.

The 44-song set list dives deep into her career over the years. Taylor pulled songs from each of her albums to take fans on a journey through her many different eras. During the three-hour concert, the singer changes into 16 different outfits depending on the city.

Due to the success of the tour, Taylor released The Eras Tour Concert film — which brought the show to fans in theaters. When speaking about her time on the rode, the “Blank Space” singer revealed how determined she was to perform.

“We did this show rain or shine, in sickness and in health, no matter what was going on in our lives,” she told guests at the L.A. premiere of the movie, “and we did it with a grin on our face because what greeted us on the other side.”

Taylor has had quite the successful career since she dropped her first record in 2006. With 11 albums under her belt (excluding Taylor’s Versions), it’s hard to rank them all. Luckily, there’s a system in place that makes the process easier!

Metacritic, a website that reviews films, records, video games and more has sorted a list of Taylor’s albums from lowest to highest.

From her debut album up to 2024′s The Tortured Poets Department, keep reading to find out which one of Taylor’s records comes out on top!

