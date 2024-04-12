If you know, you know! Mk.gee, an experimental indie artist, has made waves in the music industry since 2017 — and he’s written and produced for some of your fav artists like Omar Apollo, Role Model, Kali Uchis, among others.

Keep reading to learn more about your soon-to-be new favorite artist.

Who Is Mk.Gee?

Michael Gordon, better known as Mk.gee, was born on September 17, 1997, in Linwood, New Jersey. The east coast native took an interest in music when he was just 6 years old. Beginning with piano lessons with a “really amazing classical Russian teacher,” he eventually switched to guitar at the age of 11.

After experimenting more with music in high school, Michael made his way to California to pursue his dream of becoming a professional guitarist.

He enrolled in USC’s Thornton School of Music — where he eventually found other music students to create a band. Due to feeling constrained, he questioned if he could do it himself. Michael told Complex in 2018 about his thought process at the time, “It wasn’t coming from a selfish place,” he explained. “It was just me trying to satisfy these visions that I had for songs.”

Leaving the band gave him more freedom to experiment with his own sound. “I “[had] so much leeway to make weird noises… The way I attack singing can be weird,” he told the website, “but no one can tell me, ‘You’re doing that wrong.’”

After spending three years at Thornton, Mk.gee dropped his first single “I Know How You Get” in 2017 — followed by his EP Pronounced McGee.

Since then, the indie singer has dropped an additional EP, mixtape, multiple singles and just released his first studio album, Two Star & the Dream Police on February 9, 2024!

Is Mk.Gee Currently on Tour?

You’re in luck – if you live in the United States! The artist is set to kick off his tour “An Evening with Mk.gee” later this month:

APR 23, 2024 – Music Box – San Diego, CA

APR 24, 2024 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

APR 25, 2025 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

APR 27, 2024 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA

APR 29, 2024 – Mississippi Studios – Portland, OR

APR 30, 2024 – Biltmore Cabaret – Vancouver, BC

MAY 1, 2024 – Neumos – Seattle, WA

MAY 3, 2024 – Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT

MAY 4, 2024 – The Perplexiplex at Meow Wolf – Denver, CO

MAY 7, 2024 – Empire Control Room – Austin, TX

MAY 9, 2024 – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA

MAY 10, 2024 – Motorco Music Hall – Durham, NC

MAY 11, 2024 – Howard Theatre – Washington, DC

MAY 13, 2024 – The Phoenix Concert Theatre – Toronto, ON

MAY 16, 2024 – Elsewhere – Brooklyn, NY

MAY 17, 2024 – Irving Plaza – New York, NY

MAY 18, 2024 – The Foundry – Philadelphia, PA

MAY 19, 2024 – The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA

You can purchase tickets for his upcoming tour here.

