It’s not so brutal out here when you’re Olivia Rodrigo! Between her acting roles and success as a songstress, the California native is raking in the money. Prior to becoming a worldwide phenomenon following the release of her debut album, SOUR, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star got her start on Disney Channel. Then, she nabbed her role as Nini on the Disney+ series and started to become a songwriter. Once her songs were successful, the actress kicked off her solo career. And it’s only been up since then for Olivia!

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is an estimated $5 million.

“There was never a moment where I had an ‘Aha, this is what I really want to do moment,'” the “Brutal” songstress told Vogue Singapore in September 2021. “My grandfather, who is really into astrology, held me as a newborn baby and said, ‘She’s going to be a performing artist.’ That has sort of been the course of my entire life. It’s what I’ve always felt the most passion for.”

While she loves performing, songwriting has become Olivia’s passion.

“Songwriting is the thing I take most seriously in my life,” she told TIME in December 2021 when named the Entertainer of the Year. “It’s the most personally gratifying too.”

She may be enjoying her life in the public eye now, but in multiple interviews, Olivia has looked to the future and predicted that there will be a time in her life when she takes a step away from the spotlight.

“I always said that I wanted to do that: Maybe when I was, like, 30 or something and I had kids — I’d stop making music and just write for other people,” the “Traitor” musician told Billboard in May 2021. “Because I just love songwriting. I love songwriting more than putting out songs.”

For now, she’s primarily writing songs for herself.

“I literally wrote them in my bedroom,” Olivia told TIME of the songs on SOUR. “And I think you can tell.”

When it comes to her career, Olivia is fully in charge. Aside from working on HSMTMTS and gearing up to hit the road on her first-ever tour in 2022, the singer explained to TIME that she’s also involved in the business side of things.

“You definitely have to be a businesswoman to be a musician,” Olivia declared. “There’s a path for me to have a stake in the music and art I create, which is only fair.”

That being said, the “Drivers License” musician has, no doubt, made some major money over the years. Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown.

