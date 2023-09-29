Jung Kook and Jack Harlow just want to see it in “3D”! The K-pop star and American rapper just released a nostalgic, R&B track that’s bringing us back to the early 2000s. So, what does the track actually mean … and what do they want to see in “3D,” exactly? Keep reading for our lyric breakdown.

Jung Kook, Jack Harlow’s ‘3D’ Single: Lyric Breakdown

“I can’t touch you through the phone, or kiss you through the universe, in another time zone,” Jung Kook sings in the first verse, before diving into the chorus. “So if you’re ready and if you’ll let me, I wanna see it in motion, in 3D. You won’t regret me (you won’t regret me), champagne confetti (champagnе confetti). I wanna see it in motion, in 3D.”

Jack, for his part, starts off strong with his rap solo, “I’m on my Jung Kook, take a chick off one look.” He continues, “I used to take girls up to Stony Brook and steal they hearts like some crook, true story. Now when I hold somebody’s hand, it’s a news story.”

What Is Jung Kook, Jack Harlow’s ‘3D’ Single About?

The track conveys a message of wanting to meet someone in three dimensions beyond the realms of first and second. The mid-2000s hip-hop-inspired track feels like a new version of Souja Boy‘s 2008 track “Kiss Me Through the Phone” and we’re so here for it.

Of his collab partner, Mr. “First Class” himself, Jung Kook gushed in a statement: “He’s a great artist that I like and have followed for a while. I had a lot of fun working with him. His voice fit ‘3D’ perfectly and really added to the sensual vibe of the song.”

The producers behind “3D” include BloodPop, who has worked with huge names such as Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, along with David Stewart, who produced BTS’ 2020 track, “Dynamite.”

“‘3D’ is a song that will draw you in before you know it,” Jung Kook shared. “I thought it was a really fun song when I first heard it. I’m ready to show a different side of myself that I hadn’t shown with ‘Seven.'”

ICYMI, Jung Kook made his solo debut with his July 2023 single “Seven” featuring rapper Latto, which broke record after record.

“I felt a bit of pressure having received so much love with ‘Seven,’ but it also gave me a big boost of courage to take on a new challenge,” Jung Kook added. “I’ll keep working hard to continue to share great music in the future.“

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.