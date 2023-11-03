Jung Kook really did that — but are we surprised? The BTS member released his debut album Golden on November 3, 2023, and all of the tracks are on replay! We broke down one of the first tracks on the album, titled “Closer to You feat. Major Lazer” — which has a bit of a plot twist.

Keep reading for our lyric breakdown of “Closer to You.”

What Is Jung Kook’s ‘Closer to You’ About?

“Closer to You” starts out as a love song, with Jung Kook making a promise to love his significant other at their lowest, as all he wants is to get ~closer~ to that person. Fast forward to the bridge, however, and it’s revealed that their relationship isn’t exactly picture perfect — with JK revealing in the bridge that he, “said I wouldn’t lie, but I lied again.”

He continues, “Mama told you, ‘don’t reply to him.’ This ain’t right, who’s wrong again? We been tired, restart again. Negative and the positive, bringin’ us closer, closer to you.”

As for the production details, “Closer to You” credits Diplo as one of the song’s main producers.

What Is Jung Kook’s ‘Golden’ Album’s Tracklist?

His debut album’s tracklist includes songs “3D (feat. Jack Harlow),” “Closer to You (feat. Major Lazor),” “Seven Explicit Version (feat. Latto),” “Standing Next to You,” “Yes or No,” “Please Don’t Change (feat. DJ Snake),” “Hate You” “Somebody,” “Too Sad to Dance,” “Shot Glass of Tears” and “Seven” Clean Version (feat. Latto).

The Korean singer’s album is a play on his “Golden Maknae” title that was given to him by fans — as he’s often praised for being good at, well, everything.

While the nickname is meant to praise the K-pop artist, he’s since explained that the term comes with a lot of pressure during a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone .”I really don’t want to think of myself as an all-rounder,” he explained. “People say that I excel, that I’m an all-rounder. Of course I excel in some areas, but I don’t think it necessarily helps to bask in those talents and gifts.”

“You can only improve in a certain area when you really practice, when you really try, when you deep-dive into it,” he continued. “So I really don’t want to think myself as an all-rounder. I just want to keep trying and working hard. And of course I do feel pressure, but those pressures can also drag me to work hard and do best at what I do.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.