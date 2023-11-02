Jung Kook is our fav golden boy! The BTS member drops his debut album Golden on November 3, 2023, and the record includes 11 tracks that we’re already obsessed with. Keep reading for J-14′s album breakdown on each of the songs.

ICYMI, the BTS singer made his highly anticipated solo debut in July 2023 with the single, “Seven,” releasing his collaboration with Jack Harlow, titled “3D” in September 2023.

“I’m working hard to release a solo album this year,” he told Variety in July 2023, shortly before announcing Golden would be released on November 3, 2023.

His debut album’s tracklist includes songs “3D (feat. Jack Harlow),” “Closer to You,” “Seven Explicit Version (feat. Latto),” “Standing Next to You (feat. Major Lazor),” “Yes or No,” “Please Don’t Change (feat. DJ Snake),” “Hate You” “Somebody,” “Too Sad to Dance,” “Shot Glass of Tears” and “Seven” Clean Version (feat. Latto).

Jung Kook has been teasing fans about his solo music for years, but the Golden singer has since revealed that while he has written many songs, his perfectionism has ultimately delayed his debut.

“After making the effort to write them, I should have realized I should just edit them as much as I can to release them,” he explained in an interview with Weverse Magazine from June 2022. “But when I heard them again after a while, they didn’t sound good, so I just deleted them all.”

“I want it [my solo] to be really unique,” the K-pop idol continued. “I want to write lyrics that don’t have any meaning, like a song where the word ‘yeah’ is repeated for a whole verse – something like that – but it’s hard.”

It looks like he’s finally found what he’s looking for in Golden — which is a play on his fan-given title as the “Golden Maknae” of BTS (“maknae” means youngest in Korean).

The reason behind his nickname is due to his affinity to be good at pretty much everything. No, seriously — the K-pop star is a multi-talented singer, dancer, rapper, video director and artist.

While the nickname is meant to praise the K-pop artist, he’s since explained that the term comes with a lot of pressure during a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone .”I really don’t want to think of myself as an all-rounder,” he explained. “People say that I excel, that I’m an all-rounder. Of course I excel in some areas, but I don’t think it necessarily helps to bask in those talents and gifts.”

“You can only improve in a certain area when you really practice, when you really try, when you deep-dive into it,” he continued. “So I really don’t want to think myself as an all-rounder. I just want to keep trying and working hard. And of course I do feel pressure, but those pressures can also drag me to work hard and do best at what I do.”

Click through our gallery to uncover a breakdown of all the tracks on Jung Kook’s Golden album.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.