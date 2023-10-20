Jung Kook is “made of muscles,” according to BTS! The K-pop stars love to tease the “Seven” singer for his strong physique that its become an inside joke with ARMYs (BTS fans). Keep reading to see all the times Jung Kook has gone shirtless!

During a livestream for 2021 Festa, RM, the leader of the group, described Jungkook as a “muscle man,” while Jin had a similar response, saying that Jung Kook is known for having “lots of muscle.” On top of that, V said that Jung Kook is a “muscle monster.”

Within the same livestream, Suga shared that he usually works out with RM, Jimin and Jung Kook. “If you come to the gym, you can see soldiers like in movies. We’re like, ‘yes, baby! go, go,’” Suga said, imitating himself lifting weights. “When you open the door, you’ll see us shirtless saying, ‘we’re awesome, yes!’”

ICYMI, Jung Kook made his solo debut with “Seven,” along with several different versions of the song, in July 2023.

Producers Andrew Watt and Cirkut worked on the songwriting and producing producing for “Seven,” which Jung Kook explained he was “truly grateful” for. “As this is my first step forward in the spotlight as a solo artist, I want to show a more mature and grown version of myself,” he told Variety following the release of the track.

Jung Kook has been teasing his solo for years, however, the BTS singer has explained that while he has written many songs, he’s tough on himself and his perfectionism has ultimately delayed his debut.

“After making the effort to write them, I should have realized I should just edit them as much as I can to release them,” he explained in an interview with Weverse Magazine from June 2022. “But when I heard them again after a while, they didn’t sound good, so I just deleted them all.”

It looks like he got exactly what he wanted with “Seven” though, as he told Variety, he knew it was the perfect track for him the second he heard it.

“Upon hearing ‘Seven,’ I thought, ‘This is it,’” he told the outlet. “After that, I focused on practicing and recording the track multiple times to perfect it. I hope that many people can feel as I felt when I first heard the song.”

