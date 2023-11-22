Remember ARMYs, this isn’t a goodbye — it’s a see you later! BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook have officially begun the South Korean military enlistment process, following J-Hope, Jin and Suga, who enlisted earlier in the year.

Keep reading for all the details on why they’re enlisting, their return dates and more.

The news was announced by Big Hit Music via social media. “We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook have initiated the military enlistment process. The artists are preparing to fulfill their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook until they complete their military service and return safely. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists. Thank you.”

Why Are BTS Enlisting Into the Military?

In South Korea, it is mandatory for all able-bodied men born in the country to complete two years of military service before turning 30 years old due to the ongoing threat with North Korea.

While there have been exemptions made for other South Korean athletes and performing artists who have opted out of their own military enlistment, BTS announced in October 2022 that they would be completing their two-year stint in the army regardless, ending a years-long debate in the country.

In preparation for their enlistment, all members of BTS have embarked on their own solo projects. Two months before enlisting into the military, Jin made his long awaited debut with “The Astronaut” in December 2022. RM dropped his second album that same month, and Jimin and Suga dropped their respective albums in early 2023, with the latter launching a solo world tour. V released his solo album Layover in September 2023, and Jung Kook dropped his Golden album two months later.

Following their military service, the band hopes to be reunited in 2025.

“Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records, and catapulted K-Pop into the global stratosphere,” BTS’ agency wrote when first announcing the members’ military service. “BIGHIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that’s now.”

