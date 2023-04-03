D Day is coming (finally)! Suga is releasing his third album under his solo alias Agust D, titled D Day. Keep reading for everything we know about the BTS member’s upcoming album including release date, tracklist and his 2023 world tour.

When Is Suga’s ‘D Day’ Going to Be Released?

D Day will drop on April 21, 2023, and will mark the end of the BTS member’s solo mixtape trilogy.

ICYMI, Suga has released two albums under Agust D, which is the stage name he used before debuting with BTS in 2013. It’s an anagram for his other stage name, Suga, along with DT (D Town) which is a nod to his hometown city of Daegu, South Korea. He released his first album Agust D in 2016 and his second D-2 in 2020.

The rapper, whose real name is Min Yoongi, is known to write and produce his own music, and spoke about a “follow-up” to his D-2 album in an interview with WeVerse Magazine from June 2022.

“I think that, when I release an album as Agust D, that’s a solo work with solo promotions, and I feel like I should use the same system that regular groups do when they’re promoting and have a lead single and a B-side,” he explained. “I was thinking a lot recently that maybe I should shoot two music videos: one just there for the visuals, while the other is more focused on the listening experience.”

“I’m working hard on a follow-up to D-2,” he added. “There’s still so much I want to do. I have no feel for what kind of music I’m going to be making in my 30s, 40s or 50s, but I want to keep doing music until the day I die.”

On top of that, Suga will be releasing a documentary called Road to D-Day about the album-making process, which will be released on Disney+. Release date has yet to be announced.

Is Suga Going On Tour?

Suga will be embarking on his first solo world tour, the first BTS member to do so, in April 2023.

The Korean rapper will kick his tour at the UBS Arena in New York, on April 26 and 27. He’ll wrap up the U.S. leg with two shows in Oakland on May 16 and 17. Following that, he’ll head to Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and Japan (with those dates to be announced soon).

