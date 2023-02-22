The best is “Yet to Come,” indeed! Suga, also known as his solo alias Agust D, will be the first BTS member to embark on a solo world tour! That’s right, the BTS rapper will hit the road in April 2023! So, does this mean we can expect new music from the K-pop star any time soon? Keep reading for everything we know.

Suga/Agust D World Tour: Tickets, Dates

Suga, whose Korean name is Min Yoongi, will kick off his world tour at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, on April 26 and 27. He is then set for one date in Newark, New Jersey, three in Rosemont, Illinois, and three in Los Angeles. He’ll wrap up the U.S. leg with two shows in Oakland on May 16 and 17.

Following that, he’ll head to Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and Japan (with those dates to be announced soon).

The tour is under both his BTS stage name, Suga, and his other stage moniker, Agust D. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on March 3 at 3 p.m. local time.

Shortly after announcing the tour, Suga went live on Weverse on Valentine’s Day. “I can’t say much, but yes … let’s see each other at the concert. It’s late now so I’ll be going. Let’s see each other soon,” according to a translation by @Bora_twts.

And will any of the BTS members be making an appearance at Suga’s tour? J-Hope, who dropped his solo album Jack In the Box in July 2022, was asked that very same question during a February 2023 livestream by a fan, replying coyly: “Well … ” before smirking at the camera. Well, what?!

Is Suga Releasing New Music Under Agust D? Album No. 3 Details

After news of his solo tour hit, many fans were wondering if this meant Suga would be releasing new music beforehand.

ICYMI, Suga has released two albums under solo moniker Agust D, which is the stage name he used before debuting with BTS in 2013. It’s an anagram of Suga, along with DT (D Town) which is a nod to his hometown city of Daegu. He released his first album Agust D in 2016 and his second D-2 in 2020.

While Suga has yet to confirm when album No. 3 will be released, the rapper, who writes and produces his own music, revealed he has been working on a “follow-up” to his D-2 album in an interview with WeVerse Magazine from June 2022.

“I think that, when I release an album as Agust D, that’s a solo work with solo promotions, and I feel like I should use the same system that regular groups do when they’re promoting and have a lead single and a B-side,” he explained. “I was thinking a lot recently that maybe I should shoot two music videos: one just there for the visuals, while the other is more focused on the listening experience.”

“I’m working hard on a follow-up to D-2,” he added. “There’s still so much I want to do. I have no feel for what kind of music I’m going to be making in my 30s, 40s or 50s, but I want to keep doing music until the day I die.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.