V is taking over with a Layover! The BTS singer plans to drop his debut solo mini-album on Friday, September 8. Keep reading to see a breakdown of the songs that have been released so far, lyric meanings and more.

BTS V’s ‘Layover’ Solo Album Tracklist

V’s mini-album will feature six tracks, including: “Rainy Days,” “Blue,” “Love Me Again,” “Slow Dancing,” “For Us” and a bonus piano track version of “Slow Dancing.” Of the six tracks, the BTS member has released music videos for “Love Me Again” and “Rainy Days” prior to the album drop.

For his solo, the BTS singer worked with NewJeans creative director and ADOR president Hee Jin Min on his EP. The director oversaw the entire production of V’s solo debut, including music, choreography, design and promotion. She spoke about the creative direction for the “Rainy Days” music video in a statement.

“For ‘Rainy Days,’ I wanted to focus on V’s inner self instead of his outwardly glamour,” she shared. “I had specific styles of music that I wanted to suggest to V, considering his vocal tone and style. As soon as he heard the tracklist I made for him, we instantly agreed on the direction.”

ICYMI, V is the seventh and final member of BTS to debut a solo project since announcing their group hiatus in June 2022. On top of that, it was announced in October 2022, that the group will complete mandatory military service with plans to come back together as a group “around 2025,” after all seven members complete their service.

Since the band’s announcement, multiple members of BTS have released their own solo work. J-Hope was the first, releasing his album Jack In the Box in July 2022, with Jin making his solo debut with “Astronaut” in October and RM releasing his album Indigo in December of that same year.

In 2023, Jimin made his solo debut with album FACE in March and Suga released album D-DAY under his solo alias Agust D in April. In July, Jung Kook made his long awaited solo debut with his single and music video for “Seven.”

Scroll through our gallery below to see our album breakdown of V’s solo mini-EP, Layover.

