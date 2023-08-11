V is feeling sentimental in his latest track “Rainy Days.” The BTS member released the second song from his upcoming solo debut album, Layover, on Friday, August 11.

What Is V’s ‘Rainy Days’ About? Lyric Breakdown

“Rainy Days” is a moody, jazz-inspired track that has V thinking about a past lover, as the weather reminds him of them.

“I’m thinking ’bout you, what to say,” he sings in the beginning of the song. “Wish I knew how to find the way right back to you, on rainy days.”

V reminisces on the time he shared with his now ex-partner. “Time with you was so amazing, haven’t changed it’s still the same me. I know it’s too late but somehow, can we go back to that moment again?”

The BTS singer worked with NewJeans creative director and ADOR president Hee Jin Min on his forthcoming LP. The director oversaw the entire production of V’s solo debut, including music, choreography, design and promotion.

She shared in a statement, “For Rainy Days, I wanted to focus on V’s inner self instead of his outwardly glamor. I had specific styles of music that I wanted to suggest to V, considering his vocal tone and style. As soon as he heard the tracklist I made for him, we instantly agreed on the direction.”

Hee Jin Min explained that the ballad, “acts as an intro for the album, and V’s serene vocals and visuals stand out.”

When Is V’s Album ‘Layover’ Being Released?

ICYMI, V’s debut solo album, Layover, will drop on September 8, 2023. The mini-album will feature six tracks, including: “Rainy Days,” “Blue,” “Love Me Again,” “Slow Dancing,” “For Us” and a bonus piano track version of “Slow Dancing.”

V is the seventh and final member of BTS to debut a solo project since announcing their group hiatus in June 2022. On top of that, it was announced in October 2022, that the group will complete mandatory military service with plans to come back together as a group “around 2025,” after all seven members complete their service.

Since the band’s announcement, multiple members of BTS have released their own solo work. J-Hope was the first, releasing his album Jack In the Box in July 2022, with Jin making his solo debut with “Astronaut” in October and RM releasing his album Indigo in December of that same year.

In 2023, Jimin made his solo debut with album FACE in March and Suga released album D-DAY under his solo alias Agust D in April. In July, Jung Kook made his long awaited solo debut with his single and music video for “Seven.”

